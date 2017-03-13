Senate smokes - coal rolling' ban

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Post Register

Rolling coal is the colloquial name for modifying the engine or exhaust of a diesel truck so it burns more fuel and emits a thick, sooty black cloud of exhaust smoke. Sponsored by Sens. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, the bill would have made it a misdemeanor to release the smoke intentionally while a vehicle is moving and an infraction if a vehicle is stopped.

