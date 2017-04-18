Once in a Lifetime

Once in a Lifetime

Wednesday Mar 22

The Monday, Aug. 21 eclipse is expected to cut a swath across Idaho, beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Two minutes. That's how long this summer's total eclipse - the first since 1918 - is expected to last.

