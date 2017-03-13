Booze at the Movies IV: The Prequel

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Boise Weekly

Only a handful of Idaho theaters, including The Flicks, The Magic Lantern in Ketchum and Village Cinema in Meridian, are allowed to sidestep a state law that otherwise prohibits the sale of beer or wine in movie theaters. This issue is yet another chapter of the seemingly-endless debate about mixing booze and movies in Idaho, so it's like a sequel.

