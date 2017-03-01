WTF: Construction thwarted by hummingbird; 'polite, gracious beast' rescued
The discovery of a hummingbird's nest with an egg inside is stalling upgrades on a San Francisco Bay Area bridge. KCBS reports Tuesday that the backhoes are waiting and the safety barriers are ready.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11)
|Feb 24
|One4u2nv
|8
|National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Thomas
|245
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Review: Precision Haircuts At Hayleywood Salon (Nov '15)
|Mar '16
|Mike
|3
|Ernest Hemingway's final triumph in Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|[VIDEO] 81 Year Old Grandmother Tops 166 MPH at... (Aug '14)
|Oct '14
|Cassie Mac Bride
|3
|Idaho family pleads for life of solider on Tali... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ketchum Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC