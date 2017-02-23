Stanley Library News
We are excited to share our updated web site! We appreciate former librarian Teresa Lipus for her continued efforts to keep our library events updated on the web. Our new site can be found at Sarah Hedricks of Iconoclast Books in Ketchum nominated our library for a grant from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, and our library was chosen.
