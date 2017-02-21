Ski & winter imagery lead Swann Galleries' March 16 Sale of Vintage Posters

On Thursday, March 16, Swann Galleries will hold an auction of Vintage Posters, featuring the house's strongest selection of ski posters to date. Many fine early examples of ski and winter resort posters for France, Germany and Switzerland include the dramatic St. Moritz, 1924, by Carl Moos, expected to fetch $12,000 to $18,000, and Elsa Moeschlin's jaunty Arosa / XIII.

