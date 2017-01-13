Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Co...

Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Company of Fools to Take Part in the Ghostlight Project

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Thursday, January 19 at 5:30 p.m., the Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Company of Fools will join theatre and arts organizations across the nation to participate in The Ghostlight Project - an informal sharing of light and celebration of the arts. The public is invited to participate in this free event, which will be held in front of the Liberty Theatre on Main Street in Hailey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchum Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08) Dec '16 Thomas 245
big fat rat (May '11) Nov '16 Gpaw13 3
Review: Precision Haircuts At Hayleywood Salon (Nov '15) Mar '16 Mike 3
News Ernest Hemingway's final triumph in Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News [VIDEO] 81 Year Old Grandmother Tops 166 MPH at... (Aug '14) Oct '14 Cassie Mac Bride 3
News Idaho family pleads for life of solider on Tali... (Dec '09) Sep '14 frilled2b 7
News Bergdahl's hometown blindsided by hatred in wak... (Jun '14) Jul '14 Kanye 4
See all Ketchum Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchum Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Blaine County was issued at February 08 at 8:20AM MST

Ketchum Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchum Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Ketchum, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC