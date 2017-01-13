Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Company of Fools to Take Part in the Ghostlight Project
On Thursday, January 19 at 5:30 p.m., the Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Company of Fools will join theatre and arts organizations across the nation to participate in The Ghostlight Project - an informal sharing of light and celebration of the arts. The public is invited to participate in this free event, which will be held in front of the Liberty Theatre on Main Street in Hailey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Ketchum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Thomas
|245
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Review: Precision Haircuts At Hayleywood Salon (Nov '15)
|Mar '16
|Mike
|3
|Ernest Hemingway's final triumph in Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|[VIDEO] 81 Year Old Grandmother Tops 166 MPH at... (Aug '14)
|Oct '14
|Cassie Mac Bride
|3
|Idaho family pleads for life of solider on Tali... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|7
|Bergdahl's hometown blindsided by hatred in wak... (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Kanye
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ketchum Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC