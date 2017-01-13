Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Company of Fools to Take Part in the Ghostlight Project

On Thursday, January 19 at 5:30 p.m., the Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Company of Fools will join theatre and arts organizations across the nation to participate in The Ghostlight Project - an informal sharing of light and celebration of the arts. The public is invited to participate in this free event, which will be held in front of the Liberty Theatre on Main Street in Hailey.

