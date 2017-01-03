Phoebe Bridgers - "Smoke Signals"

Phoebe Bridgers - "Smoke Signals"

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Stereogum

You can learn a lot about Phoebe Bridgers' sound by her associations. Ryan Adams produced and released her 2015 debut EP Killer , and she's opening for Conor Oberst on a European tour this winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchum Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08) Dec 27 Thomas 245
big fat rat (May '11) Nov '16 Gpaw13 3
Review: Precision Haircuts At Hayleywood Salon (Nov '15) Mar '16 Mike 3
News Ernest Hemingway's final triumph in Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News [VIDEO] 81 Year Old Grandmother Tops 166 MPH at... (Aug '14) Oct '14 Cassie Mac Bride 3
News Idaho family pleads for life of solider on Tali... (Dec '09) Sep '14 frilled2b 7
News Bergdahl's hometown blindsided by hatred in wak... (Jun '14) Jul '14 Kanye 4
See all Ketchum Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchum Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Blaine County was issued at January 10 at 7:52AM MST

Ketchum Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchum Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Ketchum, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,525

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC