4-H Star: She raises lambs and sews wool
Kaytlyn, 13, won reserve in the Intermediate division of the Round Robin class last fall at the Custer County Fair in Mackay. She won second and third in the breeding and market animal classes, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Thomas
|245
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Review: Precision Haircuts At Hayleywood Salon (Nov '15)
|Mar '16
|Mike
|3
|Ernest Hemingway's final triumph in Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|[VIDEO] 81 Year Old Grandmother Tops 166 MPH at... (Aug '14)
|Oct '14
|Cassie Mac Bride
|3
|Idaho family pleads for life of solider on Tali... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|7
|Bergdahl's hometown blindsided by hatred in wak... (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Kanye
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ketchum Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC