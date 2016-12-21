This Blind, Deaf Poodle Greets Every Day With A Joyful Spirit
Margaux the poodle is blind and deaf, but she's living life to the fullest with the help of her loving human family and three loyal doggie siblings. The 12-year-old dog belongs to Laura and Scott Jordan of Ketchum, Idaho.
