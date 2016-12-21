What it takes to be a dark-sky reserve
Matt Benjamin was growing up in Los Angeles when early one morning a "strange, silvery cloud" appeared in the darkened sky. Or so it was described by callers to local astronomical observatories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pique News Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Review: Precision Haircuts At Hayleywood Salon (Nov '15)
|Mar '16
|Mike
|3
|Ernest Hemingway's final triumph in Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|[VIDEO] 81 Year Old Grandmother Tops 166 MPH at... (Aug '14)
|Oct '14
|Cassie Mac Bride
|3
|Idaho family pleads for life of solider on Tali... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|7
|Bergdahl's hometown blindsided by hatred in wak... (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Kanye
|4
|Soldier held in Afghanistan is 23-year-old Idahoan (Jul '09)
|Jun '14
|Bergdahl is a Des...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ketchum Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC