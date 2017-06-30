R2AK sees two more soloists: While most were sleeping, a pair of solo teams arrived in Ketchikan
Paul G. Boyd, 86, died May 30, 2017, at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was born on Jan. 23, 1931, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ketchikan Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington man travels from Puget Sound to Alas...
|Jun 27
|Linda
|1
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC