Collection features water, Alaska landmark-inspired artworks

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND JULY 1-2, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this June 22, 2017 photo, artwork by Bill Ray, right, and Felix Wong, left, hang on the walls inside the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center in Ketchikan, Alaska. Wong's work, being displayed near the entrance of the center, offers a redo of the lobby that hasn't seen a change of scene since the building opened, according to facility Director Leslie Swada, who said the show will last through September.

