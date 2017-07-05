City Council to vote on Machini lawsu...

City Council to vote on Machini lawsuit settlement

Wednesday Jul 5

The Ketchikan City Council will vote Thursday on a lawsuit settlement with Joseph Machini, who owned a building on the side of the downtown tunnel that was severely damaged in a fire in 2011. After the fire, the city asked Machini's company, Villa Machini, Inc., to take care of the damaged structure.

