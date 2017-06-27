What's Happening the week of June 28-July 4
Blue Ticket: Fairies Out of Alaska, Wednesday, June 28, 6:30-8 p.m., JACC gallery; Friday, June 30, 4 p.m., Alaska State Museum. Locals shared with playwright Maureen Longworth how men disappeared over night in 1963 if law enforcement suspected they were homosexual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington man travels from Puget Sound to Alas...
|Tue
|Linda
|1
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC