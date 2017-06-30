What's happening on the Fourth?

What's happening on the Fourth?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KRBD-FM Ketchikan

Life-sized sculptures on Dave Rubin's The Rock appear to be watching the fireworks show late on the Fourth of July. The Fourth of July holiday is a big deal in Ketchikan, and there are plenty of events to keep folks busy on the Fourth, and the few days leading up to the national holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchikan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington man travels from Puget Sound to Alas... Jun 27 Linda 1
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May '17 Linda 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr '17 Linda 1
News In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ben 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Good Doctor (Nov '15) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 2
See all Ketchikan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchikan Forum Now

Ketchikan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchikan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Ketchikan, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,476 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC