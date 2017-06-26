Washington man travels from Puget Sound to Alaska alone on a standup paddleboard
There are 1 comment on the KTOO-TV Juneau story from Monday Jun 26, titled Washington man travels from Puget Sound to Alaska alone on a standup paddleboard. In it, KTOO-TV Juneau reports that:
Karl Kruger arrived at Thomas Basin Boat Harbor in Ketchikan Sunday evening, becoming the first SUP finisher of the Race to Alaska. An Orcas Island, Washington, man has become the first person to complete the Race to Alaska on a standup paddleboard.
#1 Tuesday Jun 27
Don't believe it! No Way he stood up all the way or even had no help?
