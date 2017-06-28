Vigor works to cut turnover by training local workforce
The second half of the ferry Tazlina is in the process of modular construction at the Vigor Industrial shipyard in Ketchikan. From left to right, Chad Silvertson, Doug Ward, Sierra Callis and Aaron Shay look over the bow of the ferry Tazlina under construction in Ketchikan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington man travels from Puget Sound to Alas...
|Jun 27
|Linda
|1
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC