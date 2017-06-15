Uber and Lyft are arriving in Alaska....

Uber and Lyft are arriving in Alaska. Here's what you need to know.

Gov. Bill Walker on Thursday signed House Bill 132 , which will let these so-called "transportation network companies" start operating in Alaska. Passengers riding with Uber and Lyft use smartphone apps to hail a ride from drivers who use their own cars, instead of taxis, to drive people from point A to point B. Uber and Lyft have been recruiting drivers in preparation to begin operations.

