Tustumena return to service delayed further
The Alaska Marine Highway System announced on Monday that the return to service of the M/V Tustumena has been delayed further. The ferry serving Homer, Seldovia, Kodiak and the Aleutian Chain will not return until Aug. 15. More wasted steel was discovered in the engine room and repairs will require additional time at the Vigor Ketchikan Shipyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
