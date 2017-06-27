Treadwell: a From the page to the stagea
The Treadwell mine holds historical importance for Alaska, and there are those who are committed to its remembrance. Sheila Kelly's book "Treadwell Gold: An Alaska Saga of Riches and Ruin" depicted the period in Juneau's history through historical research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington man travels from Puget Sound to Alas...
|Tue
|Linda
|1
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC