The Race to Alaska, a human-powered test of endurance
One of the more punishing events in American sport is a grueling 750-mile, human-powered boat race from Port Townsend, Wash., to Ketchikan, Alaska, featuring all manner of vessels, save those with motors.
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
