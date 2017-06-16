Team Pure and Wild Freeburd wins 2017 Race to Alaska
Chris Burd laughs as his brothers tie up their boat in Ketchikan after winning the 2017 Race to Alaska. Four days and 700 miles after departing from Victoria, British Columbia, Team Pure and Wild Freeburd sailed into Ketchikan, making them the winners of the 2017 Race to Alaska.
