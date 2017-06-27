SUPer-man: Orcas Island's Karl Kruger talks about his amazing stand-up paddle race to Alaska

One of the more adrenaline-charged experiences for Karl Kruger on his two-week, 750-mile stand-up paddleboard journey from Washington to Alaska, which ended Sunday, came on Johnstone Strait, on the inside of Vancouver Island, when an almost-unheard-of-in-those-parts windstorm from the south propelled him like a northward-spit olive pit. He didn't want to spend many hours paddling up the long strait against the typical northwest headwinds, so he risked the forecast storm on his 19-foot, custom-built carbon-fiber board, estimating his tailwind at 50 knots at the storm's peak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.