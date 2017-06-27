SUPer-man: Orcas Island's Karl Kruger...

SUPer-man: Orcas Island's Karl Kruger talks about his amazing stand-up paddle race to Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

One of the more adrenaline-charged experiences for Karl Kruger on his two-week, 750-mile stand-up paddleboard journey from Washington to Alaska, which ended Sunday, came on Johnstone Strait, on the inside of Vancouver Island, when an almost-unheard-of-in-those-parts windstorm from the south propelled him like a northward-spit olive pit. He didn't want to spend many hours paddling up the long strait against the typical northwest headwinds, so he risked the forecast storm on his 19-foot, custom-built carbon-fiber board, estimating his tailwind at 50 knots at the storm's peak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchikan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington man travels from Puget Sound to Alas... Tue Linda 1
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May '17 Linda 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr '17 Linda 1
News In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ben 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Good Doctor (Nov '15) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 2
See all Ketchikan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchikan Forum Now

Ketchikan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchikan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Ketchikan, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,352 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC