Special meeting to discuss DOT nighttime road work
The Ketchikan City Council meets in special session Thursday to talk about a request from the Alaska Department of Transportation to allow nighttime road construction There has been concern from local hotel operators in the downtown area about noisy road construction keeping guests awake all night. The planned road work will take place on Front, Mill and Stedman streets.
