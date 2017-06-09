Sign language classes offered in Ketchikan
Margaret Cloud of the group "Let's Sign Ketchikan" speaks about free ASL classes beginning June 13th and efforts to educate people about the deaf community. Beginning classes are Tuesdays from 1:30 - 2:15 pm at the SAIL office in the Plaza .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC