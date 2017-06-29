Recall those denied their share of the Fourth
Alaska Territorial Gov. Ernest Gruening signs the territory's anti-discrimination bill that outlawed segregation of Alaska Natives on Feb. 16, 1945. Joining him , from left, were Nome Sen. O.D. Cochran, rights activist Elizabeth Peratrovich, representing the Alaska Native Sisterhood, Rep. Edward Anderson of Nome, Sen. N.R. Walker of Ketchikan and Roy Peratrovich, Elizabeth's husband, who represented the Alaska Native Brotherhood.
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington man travels from Puget Sound to Alas...
|Jun 27
|Linda
|1
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
