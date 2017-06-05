Pathfinder pole raised on last day of school in Ketchikan
The Pathfinder totem pole was carved by Schoenbar students over the past year under the direction of carver Kelly White. Students and visitors filled the gymnasium bleachers, and the old totem pole, which had been in storage for many years, lay in a place of honor in front of the lectern.
