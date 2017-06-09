New Ketchikan police officer graduates from training
Newly graduated Officer Justin Oster gets his badge pinned on by Ketchikan Police Chief Joe White. Justin Oster of Ketchikan is among 31 cadets to graduate Friday from the Alaska State Troopers' Public Safety Training Academy 15-week basic law-enforcement training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC