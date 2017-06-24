Legislature averts shutdown, but more work remains
A janitor vacuums at the Capitol just before midnight Thursday, June 23, 2017, after both the House and Senate voted to approve a budget and keep the State of Alaska from shutting down on July 1. (Michael Penn Rep. Gary Knopp, R-Kenai, left, Rep. Daniel Ortiz, I-Ketchikan, right, and Rep. Dean Westlake, D-Kotzebue, listen to debate on the state budget Thursday, June 23, 2017. Both the House and Senate voted to approve a budget and keep the State of Alaska from shutting down on July 1. (Michael Penn The morning after the Alaska Legislature averted a statewide shutdown, you could find more tourists than legislators in the Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington man travels from Puget Sound to Alas...
|Tue
|Linda
|1
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC