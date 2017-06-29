Gravina Access moving forward
The Gravina Access Project got a federal thumbs-up this month when the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the Record of Decision for the Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. In other words, a formal study and a plan were approved and now the State of Alaska can move forward with design and construction.
