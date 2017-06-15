Council again delays vote on DOT night work request
The Ketchikan City Council has again deferred action on a request to allow night work next summer on Ketchikan's downtown streets, pending further discussions with the Alaska Department of Transportation. Mill and Stedman streets would affect hotel businesses downtown.
