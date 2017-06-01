City Council delays action on DOT nig...

City Council delays action on DOT night work request

The Ketchikan City Council on Thursday delayed action on a request from the Alaska Department of Transportation to allow crews to work at night next summer on Ketchikan's downtown roads. Before the vote, DOT Engineering Manager Chris Goins gave a presentation about the project and answered questions.

