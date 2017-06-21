Canadian driver dies when truck crashes into river near Hyder

A Canadian man died Tuesday when his truck rolled down an embankment into a river near the Southeast Alaska border town of Hyder, Alaska State Troopers said. Ketchikan-based troopers were first informed of the wreck involving Garland Stevens, 40, of Stewart, British Columbia - across the Canadian border from Hyder - at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

