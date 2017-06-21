Canadian driver dies when truck crash...

Canadian driver dies when truck crashes into river near Hyder

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A Canadian man died Tuesday when his truck rolled down an embankment into a river near the Southeast Alaska border town of Hyder, Alaska State Troopers said. Ketchikan-based troopers were first informed of the wreck involving Garland Stevens, 40, of Stewart, British Columbia - across the Canadian border from Hyder - at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchikan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May '17 Linda 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr '17 Linda 1
News In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ben 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Good Doctor (Nov '15) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 2
Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 1
See all Ketchikan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchikan Forum Now

Ketchikan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchikan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Ketchikan, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC