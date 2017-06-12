Boyle urges: 'Keep calm': School Boar...

Boyle urges: 'Keep calm': School Board to meet

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ketchikan Daily News

"Keep calm and carry on." That is the message that Ketchikan School District Superintendent Robert Boyle is hoping to get across to students, parents, and the community as a whole as the state Legislature struggles to piece together a budget and avoid a government shutdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ketchikan Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchikan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May 18 Linda 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr '17 Linda 1
News In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ben 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Good Doctor (Nov '15) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 2
Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 1
See all Ketchikan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchikan Forum Now

Ketchikan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchikan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ketchikan, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC