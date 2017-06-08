Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ketchikan closes due to budget cuts
A lack of local leadership and decline in state funding has led to the closing of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Ketchikan, said Matt Eisenhower, president of the local leadership council. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national mentorship organization dedicated to pairing at-risk kids with adult volunteers.
