Assistant DA appointed as Juneau's new district attorney
Kemp served for the last nine years as an assistant district attorney prosecuting criminal cases in Juneau and northern Southeast Alaska. "Angie knows the region and knows how to work with communities to resolve cases while holding offenders accountable," said Deputy Attorney General Rob Henderson in a statement released by the Department of Law.
