Assembly OKs Houghtaling drop-off project funding
Following news that the state Department of Education and Early Development has accepted the Houghtaling drop-off-zone project for its 70-percent reimbursement program, the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly voted 5-2 Monday to approve funding for the project. The new drop-off zone will provide an off-street location next to the school where buses and parents can drop off and pick up Houghtaling Elementary School students.
