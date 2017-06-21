Alaska's - Chief Encouragement Officer'
Allan Johnston, dubbed the Chief Encouragement Officer, has been a driver of entrepreneurship, mentoring and innovation efforts in Alaska for nearly two decades since the first Alaska Business Plan Competition at the turn of the century. He's become even more active since retiring from Wedbush Securities in 2012 after a 36-year career.
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
