Airport manager presents ferry terminal renovation options at Chamber Lunch

The Alaska Department of Transportation's plans to update Ketchikan's airport ferry terminals include reconfiguring the parking lot and building a new covered waiting area, said Ketchikan International Airport Manager Mike Carney. Carney detailed three options for renovating the Revilla-side terminal, and said the final improvements will most likely be a combination of those options.

