2 local students start summer internships with Sen. Murkowski

Clockwise from top left: James Flemings , Tasha Elizarde, Kinani Halvorsen, Tristan Douville, Taylor Holman, Fatos Redzepi, Jackson Blackwell, Aimee Bushnell, Senator Murkowski, Claire Faulkner , Fiona Kelty, Katie Crowley, and Jaden Frazier. Kinani Halverson of Ketchikan and Tristan Douville of Craig are among the 10 recent high school graduates who will work in Murkowski's office over the next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.