UAS Ketchikan celebrates 2017 spring graduates
UAS Ketchikan Campus graduates stand for a group photo before Saturday's commencement ceremony at the Ted Ferry Civic Center. University of Alaska Southeast Ketchikan Campus celebrated its spring graduates this past weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC