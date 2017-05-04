UAS Ketchikan Campus commencement this Saturday
University of Alaska Southeast Ketchikan Campus is celebrating this spring's graduates with a commencement ceremony set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ted Ferry Civic Center. Thirty students will receive degrees or certificates from the local campus, and the commencement speaker will be recently retired Dr. David Johnson.
