Twin Lakes fire was latest in a string of intentional - but unconnected - fires

The remains of the playground at Twin Lakes steam after a fire was mostly extinguished on Monday, April 24. In what could only be described as an ironic and tragic coincidence, last week's playground fire at Twin Lakes happened on the very first day of a statewide conference in Juneau of Alaska fire and arson investigators. Juneau Fire Marshal Dan Jager organized the conference that drew 40 students from the North Slope Borough to Ketchikan.

