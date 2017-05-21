Three commercial fishing boats burn i...

Three commercial fishing boats burn in Southeast Alaska marina fire

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a fire that burned three commercial fishing boats at a Southeast Alaska marina early Sunday morning. Fire was reported aboard the 57-foot Seaborn, 56-foot Pacific Lady and 49-foot Julia Kae at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

