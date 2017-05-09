'Their light will always shine:' Ceremony marks Westray mine disaster

Twenty-five years after she lost her husband to one of Nova Scotia's worst coal mining disasters, Darlene Dollimont-Svenson still finds it difficult talking about the life they once shared. "He was a fabulous man, but I don't know what to say about that because it's 25 years later and you have all these memories, and one doesn't really know if the memories are glorified fantasies or reality," she said, drawing a deep breath and pausing.

