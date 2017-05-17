Study would evaluate city wastewater division performance
A nearly $40,000 contract to evaluate the City of Ketchikan's wastewater division is in front of the Ketchikan City Council on Thursday. The contract with CH2M Hill has been recommended by Public Works Director Mark Hilson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|Thu
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC