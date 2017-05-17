Study would evaluate city wastewater ...

Study would evaluate city wastewater division performance

Wednesday May 17

A nearly $40,000 contract to evaluate the City of Ketchikan's wastewater division is in front of the Ketchikan City Council on Thursday. The contract with CH2M Hill has been recommended by Public Works Director Mark Hilson.

