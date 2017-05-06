Southeast Alaska secure land trade with approved bill
The Ketchikan Daily News reports the $1.1 spending bill approved by the Senate Thursday will permit a land trade between the U.S. Forest Service and the Alaska Mental Health Trust. The bill is heading to President Donald Trump's desk for final signature.
