Second Fast Response Cutter comes to Ketchikan
The Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco is expected to make a stop in Ketchikan this week. The Bailey Barco is the second of six Fast Response Cutters that will homeport in Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC