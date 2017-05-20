Scottish Couple Undergoes Human Powered Alaska Trip

With a brief stay in Ketchikan mid-May, a pair of Scottish expeditioners have begun a lengthy human-powered journey over land and sea from the Dixon Entrance to the nation's northernmost fringe. In this May 13, 2017 photo, Luke Robertson, 32, and Hazel Robertson, 31, assemble a two-person Klepper Kayak at the docks of Knudson Cove Marina in Ketchikan, Alaska, before leaving early Sunday morning to start a nearly 2,000 mile expedition to the northernmost point of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.